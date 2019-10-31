The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Myles Turner Suffered a Sprained Right Ankle

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 30 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a loss to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 96-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Myles Turner suffered a lower leg injury during Wednesday's Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets game. Turner was setting a pick for Aaron Holiday when the injury occurred. Turner started to roll and his ankle buckled.

Turner had to be helped off the court. The good news is it is reportedly just a right ankle sprain. The bad news is that the Pacers are 0-3 this season as they await the return of Victor Oladipo.

During the absence of the Pacers' star, Turner is having his best season. He's leading the team in blocks and averaging career-highs in points and rebounds this season and is shooting 50-percent from behind the three-point line on nearly five attempts a game.