VIDEO: Myles Turner Suffered a Sprained Right Ankle By Stephen Douglas | Oct 30 2019 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Myles Turner suffered a lower leg injury during Wednesday's Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets game. Turner was setting a pick for Aaron Holiday when the injury occurred. Turner started to roll and his ankle buckled.

Myles Turner is helped off the court after a non contact injury pic.twitter.com/6Sc3FmpvMr — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) October 31, 2019

Turner had to be helped off the court. The good news is it is reportedly just a right ankle sprain. The bad news is that the Pacers are 0-3 this season as they await the return of Victor Oladipo.

During the absence of the Pacers' star, Turner is having his best season. He's leading the team in blocks and averaging career-highs in points and rebounds this season and is shooting 50-percent from behind the three-point line on nearly five attempts a game.