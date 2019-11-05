VIDEO: Molly Qerim Has Classic Face Amidst Frenetic Shouting About Carson Wentz By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 05 2019

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman talked sports today, going at it as hard as they can about Carson Wentz and whether the Eagles should sign Antonio Brown. The star of the segment, however, was Molly Qerim, whose inner thoughts would be phenomenally fascinating amidst all the hubbub:

This is about as heated as First Take gets, and Qerim deserves some sort of medal for playing moderator as the world comes crashing down around her.

As for the idea that Eagles receivers are dropping passes because Carson Wentz doesn't lead well enough, that would be big if true.