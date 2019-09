Video: Mitchell Trubisky Leaves Game, Chase Daniel In for Bears By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 29 2019 Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky appeared to injure his shoulder on a play where he was strip-sacked by Vikings DE Danielle Hunter.

The play where Mitch Trubisky got injured.pic.twitter.com/tZ137ASHq7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

The play came back due to a defensive holding call, but Trubisky left the game and Chase Daniel is in for the Bears.

UPDATE: The Bears have ruled Trubisky out with a shoulder injury