VIDEO: Mitch Trubisky Threw The Best Touchdown Pass Of The Season and Math Proves It By Stephen Douglas | Sep 23 2019 Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are destroying the Washington professional football team on Monday Night Football. The Bears jumped out to a 28-0 lead behind a bunch of Washington turnovers and Mitch Trubisky hit Taylor Gabriel for three touchdowns in the first half. The first two scores were fairly basic short passes inside the five, but the third score was particularly special.

Trubisky avoided pressure and hit Gabriel right at the pylon for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Watching that live and then on replay, I think it's a pretty awesome play, but you don't have to take my word for it. Advanced statistics say it was awesome!

Mitchell Trubisky's 36-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Gabriel had a Completion Probability of 10.4%, the least probable completion this season.



Gabriel's tracking tags were out of bounds [but his feet were in] when the pass arrived.#CHIvsWAS | #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/A7dKCutYo0 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 24, 2019

I don't care what anyone says, we can't go deep enough with advanced statistics. Give me handoff completion probability or give me death.