VIDEO: Mike Tyson is 53 And Could Definitely Still Knock People Out
By Ryan Phillips | May 01 2020
Mike Tyson looks like he could still wreck people in the ring. The 53-year-old former heavyweight champ tweeted a video of one of his workouts on Friday. He looked quick and incredible powerful while working the mitts.
Check this out:
I mean, that's flat-out scary to watch. The man clearly still has thunder in his hands and those body shots would be devastating.
Tyson last fought on June 11, 2005. Towards the end of his career he had major issues with stamina in the ring and had some injuries pop up in his later fights. Obviously we don't think he should get back in the ring, but it's incredible to see him hitting the mitts with that much power at his age, nearly 15 years after his last bout.
Tyson was just built to be a fighter. You can see how naturally it comes to him. He finished his career with a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts and two no-contests. His career will always be one of the biggest "what ifs" in sports history given his insane level of talent and the mistakes he made along the way.