VIDEO: Mike Greenberg Really Said Sam Darnold is Better Than Dak Prescott By Kyle Koster | Oct 14 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Mike Greenberg, clearly fired up by the New York Jets' surprise victory over the Dallas Cowboys, came fast and furious with the takes this morning on Get Up. One of them included this idea -- nay, fact -- that when healthy, Sam Darnold is a better quarterback than Dak Prescott.

Darnold was unequivocally better than Prescott yesterday. No one denies this! But apparently a side effect of him getting mono was giving some members of the media a stunning case of amnesia.

Yes, these past three weeks have proven that top-5 chatter around the Cowboys' signal-caller is absurd. But goodness, who knew that all it would take was a single given Sunday to change everything? In Darnold's only other start this year he threw for 175 yards. In his rookie year he completed 57 percent of this throws and had 17 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

Not exactly spell-binding. Oh yeah, and his team didn't win anything, if you put any stock in that part of the equation. Prescott, on the other hand, has amassed 78 touchdowns to 31 picks while completing 66 percent of his passes. He's also won. A lot. He's also scampered for over 1,000 yards and 20 scores in his three-plus year career.

Look, who am I to bring Greenberg down here? It's very cool to see someone at work so early in the morning and excited about something. Would that we could all attack Monday with such enthusiasm.

On the other hand: what the hell, man?