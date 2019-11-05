VIDEO: Mike Golics Scream At Each Other Over Pass Interference By Brian Giuffra | Nov 05 2019

When you mix business and family, things can get messy. For Team Golic, it happened on a national stage.

During today's episode of Golic and Wingo, Mike Golic and his son, Mike Golic Jr., got into a heated debate over a non-pass interference call that was challenged by the Giants and not overturned in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game.

The controversial decision that allows pass interference calls to be reviewed caused some tension on the show this morning...? pic.twitter.com/y5vaY3qwdm — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) November 5, 2019

Since the NFL changed the rule this offseason allowing missed or called pass interference penalties to be challenged, the results have been a hot topic of debate. Most of the time, even when there's seemingly substantial evidence pass interference has occurred, refs haven't overturned the call on the field. The same was true last night, after the Giants felt Evan Engram was interfered with, didn't get a flag, and didn't get the call overturned.

What do you guys think?

Pass interference or no pass interference pic.twitter.com/opTjHuW7JY — BettorIQ (@BettorIQ) November 5, 2019

Seems like PI to me, but then again, Mike Jr. is bigger than Mike Sr. so I'll side with him.