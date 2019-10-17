VIDEO: Mike Golic Gave Stugotz a Butt Massage By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 17 2019

Man @Stugotz790 is never getting invited to Bristol again after this bleep pic.twitter.com/88gzHkd1CS — Parakeet A. Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) October 17, 2019

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, minus Le Batard, who is on his honeymoon, which is taking place before his wedding, is up in Bristol this week. This means it was time for the payoff of a bet Le Batard and Mike Golic made in 2017 over Miami vs. Notre Dame. Here are the origins of that bet, which date back to a far-away time when Golic and Mike Greenberg were still radio co-hosts:

The payoff wound up being grotesque, and yet I couldn't look away. The Le Batard Show might need to take its talents to Bristol more often.