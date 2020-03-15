VIDEO: Mike Garafolo Caught Taking a Call During a Live Segment on NFL Network
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 15 2020
Despite the coronavirus shutting down virtually all sports activity, the NFL is still plowing ahead with free agency, which means the NFL Network is cranking out programming. On Sunday, we got a great moment, when Mike Garafolo got caught talking on the phone during a live segment. It was a moment of levity we all needed.
Check it out:
Oh man that's great. Garafolo clearly tried to end his call quickly, but we've all got that friend who simply won't get off the phone when you try to say "bye."
He recovered like a pro and was good for the segment, but clearly that's a tough scene. Garafolo and Tom Pelissero are clearly busy trying to beat Adam Schefter to all the scoops, but the phone has to be put away for television. That's Day 1 stuff, Mike.