The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Mike Garafolo Caught Taking a Call During a Live Segment on NFL Network

By Ryan Phillips | Mar 15 2020

Mike Garafolo takes a phone call during a live NFL Network segment
Mike Garafolo takes a phone call during a live NFL Network segment

Despite the coronavirus shutting down virtually all sports activity, the NFL is still plowing ahead with free agency, which means the NFL Network is cranking out programming. On Sunday, we got a great moment, when Mike Garafolo got caught talking on the phone during a live segment. It was a moment of levity we all needed.

Check it out:

Oh man that's great. Garafolo clearly tried to end his call quickly, but we've all got that friend who simply won't get off the phone when you try to say "bye."

He recovered like a pro and was good for the segment, but clearly that's a tough scene. Garafolo and Tom Pelissero are clearly busy trying to beat Adam Schefter to all the scoops, but the phone has to be put away for television. That's Day 1 stuff, Mike.