Video: Mike Evans Tweaks Hamstring on Long TD Catch
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019
Mike Evans caught a 61-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston to put the Buccaneers up 14-10 on the Colts, but the news is bittersweet for Tampa Bay. Right before reaching the end zone, Evans tweaked his hamstring.
Evans was down for a bit after the score, and eventually limped off the field under his own power. We will monitor if is able to return to the game this afternoon.
UPDATE: The Buccaneers have announced that Evans is out for the rest of today's game with a hamstring injury.