Video: Mike Evans Tweaks Hamstring on Long TD Catch

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Mike Evans caught a 61-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston to put the Buccaneers up 14-10 on the Colts, but the news is bittersweet for Tampa Bay. Right before reaching the end zone, Evans tweaked his hamstring.

Evans was down for a bit after the score, and eventually limped off the field under his own power. We will monitor if is able to return to the game this afternoon.

UPDATE: The Buccaneers have announced that Evans is out for the rest of today's game with a hamstring injury.