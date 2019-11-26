VIDEO: Michigan State's Gabe Brown Ripped the Net Off the Rim on a Dunk Attempt By Kyle Koster | Nov 26 2019 Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Michigan State is back in action this afternoon, trying to put a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech behind them. Sophomore wing Gabe Brown came fired up to play and did something rarely seen: rip half of the net away from the rim on a dunk attempt.

Gabe Brown tentou assassinar um indivíduo pic.twitter.com/LMIQeHISpq — João Marcelo (@thalhoferjoao) November 26, 2019

While this was very cool, Brown would have preferred to complete the jam and to collect the resulting two points. Everyone else would have preferred that too because the freak incident led to a significant delay while a replacement net was installed.

Bill Walton was unfazed and filled the time asking a nice young man rather probing personal questions, which, really, shouldn't surprise anyone.