VIDEO: Michael Wilbon Provides Tour of New PTI Set
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 20 2020
For the first time in a decade, Pardon the Interruption has a new set. Let Michael Wilbon provide a guided tour:
As ESPN Front Row noted, the set design was overseen by ESPN creative director, Noubar Stone, who has presided over all three sets in the program's history. It will be interesting to see how Wilbon, Kornheiser, and the PTI production crew led by Erik Rydholm will deploy the LED screens, while making sure the core of the show is the focus on the hosts' chemistry.
Scott Van Pelt's midnight SportsCenter will be moving into PTI's old room.