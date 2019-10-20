VIDEO: Michael Brantley Saved the Day for Houston By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019 Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are battling it out on Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. For one team, there's no tomorrow. For the other, there's a strong desire to avoid having to play tomorrow.

Michael Brantley laid it all on the line to thwart a potential Yankee rally in the seventh inning by sprinting in on a shallow Aaron Hicks pop fly and diving forward as if no one was watching.

His trust fall was rewarded with a catch which turned into a crucial double play.

Have a feeling we are going to be watching this for a while. ? pic.twitter.com/voWjyNaKfv — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2019

This right here is how you make a legend. If Houston hangs on, they'll remember this one for a long, long time.