The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Michael Brantley Saved the Day for Houston

By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros makes a diving catch in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during Game Six of the League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are battling it out on Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. For one team, there's no tomorrow. For the other, there's a strong desire to avoid having to play tomorrow.

Michael Brantley laid it all on the line to thwart a potential Yankee rally in the seventh inning by sprinting in on a shallow Aaron Hicks pop fly and diving forward as if no one was watching.

His trust fall was rewarded with a catch which turned into a crucial double play.

This right here is how you make a legend. If Houston hangs on, they'll remember this one for a long, long time.