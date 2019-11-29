VIDEO: Michael Bennett Heard Yelling From Cowboys Locker Room After Loss to Bills By Liam McKeone | Nov 28 2019 Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Cowboys are very unhappy with themselves after dropping their second game in a row, this time to the Bills, at home, in front of the biggest audience of the year on Thanksgiving. While no major changes will be coming to the team soon, the players are clearly frustrated with how they've played.

This was made readily apparent when The Athletic's Jon Machota captured audio of a Cowboys player screaming in the locker room so loudly it echoed into the corridor outside. It was later reported that player was Michael Bennett.

Some Cowboys player is screaming in the locker room right now. It lasted for at least a minute pic.twitter.com/mNX60YEC7y — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 29, 2019

Dak Prescott said Michael Bennett was the one shouting and screaming at the Cowboys with words of encouragement and sticking together https://t.co/EBCYkDo4ae — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2019

Bennett was a late addition to this Cowboys team after getting traded from New England just ahead of the trade deadline this year, but it would appear he's as fed up with the losing as everyone else is. What I would give to be a fly in the wall in that locker room.