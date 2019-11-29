The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Michael Bennett Heard Yelling From Cowboys Locker Room After Loss to Bills

By Liam McKeone | Nov 28 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #79 of the Dallas Cowboys follows the action against the New York Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 37-18. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
The Cowboys are very unhappy with themselves after dropping their second game in a row, this time to the Bills, at home, in front of the biggest audience of the year on Thanksgiving. While no major changes will be coming to the team soon, the players are clearly frustrated with how they've played.

This was made readily apparent when The Athletic's Jon Machota captured audio of a Cowboys player screaming in the locker room so loudly it echoed into the corridor outside. It was later reported that player was Michael Bennett.

Bennett was a late addition to this Cowboys team after getting traded from New England just ahead of the trade deadline this year, but it would appear he's as fed up with the losing as everyone else is. What I would give to be a fly in the wall in that locker room.