VIDEO: Max Kellerman Not About to Let Mason Rudolph Get Away With This By Kyle Koster | Nov 15 2019

What we saw happen last night in Cleveland has no place in the game of football and Max Kellerman is rightly fired up in his desire to see the offending parties punished. And anyone who watched Myles Garrett violently swing Mason Rudolph's helmet down on the quarterback's head knows what the real issue is here. Rudolph started it.

Kellerman delivered a two-plus minute soliloquy addressing both sides of this issue on First Take this morning and it is very much worth your time if you enjoy being triggered by bold thought.

Max Kellerman and Damien Woody get heated on First Take after Kellerman says Mason Rudolph instigated and pursued fight with Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/hno6wBF62i — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 15, 2019

Neither Stephen A. Smith or Damien Woody seem completely moved by this argument, and their reaction is probably indicative of the public at large.

So far, the NFL hasn't seen Kellerman's side of things: In their announced suspensions, Rudolph has not yet been disciplined.