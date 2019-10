Video: Matt Ryan Leaves Game After Aaron Donald Sack [UPDATE] By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 20 2019 Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A nightmarish season for the Atlanta Falcons could be getting even worse, as their starting QB Matt Ryan limped to the locker room following a sack by Aaron Donald.

Things are getting worse for the Falcons. Aaron Donald sacked Matt Ryan... and Matt Ryan was limping after. Damn. pic.twitter.com/oyPKXnQIxU — #BusinessIsSuspended (@FTBeard11) October 20, 2019

With the Falcons getting blown out, it's highly unlikely Ryan will return today, and the question becomes if this is something that will keep him out beyond.

Update: Sounds not that serious for Matt Ryan, pending MRI: