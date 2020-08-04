VIDEO: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut [UPDATE]
By Kyle Koster | Aug 04 2020
A massive explosion rocked Beirut this afternoon, its epicenter reportedly near the offices of the Daily Star newspaper. Videos from several different angles show the magnitude of the blast, which had a large mushroom cloud and did stunning damage.
The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. There are reports the explosion occurred near a fireworks factory.
This is a developing story.
UPDATE: The Director-General of Lebanese Security announced the cause of the explosion in a statement.