VIDEO: Maryland's Fake Field Goal Goes Horribly Wrong By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 14 2019

Mike Locksley’s track-record of interesting fake FGs has apparently carried over to Maryland...?pic.twitter.com/l7lhUVwc1O — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 14, 2019

.@Temple_FB stops another 4th down attempt by Maryland pic.twitter.com/WyHrv1e3vH — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 14, 2019

Deja vu struck Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley in the worst way on Saturday afternoon. It was a January fake field goal from Locksley, then Alabama’s offensive coordinator, that sealed the losers’ fate in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. A change of address hasn’t changed his three-point fortunes.

With his 21st-ranked Terps down 7-2 to Temple, Locksley sent out the field goal unit to narrow the gap. Rather than a Joseph Petrino boot from 31 yards out, however, Locksley instead had punter and holder Mike Shinskey roll out to gain the three yards required for a first down by any means possible.

Temple wasn’t having of the trickery. Defenders Harrison Hand and Benny Walls broke through and took down Shinskey for a big loss, keeping their lead at five.

Social media was predictably relentless to the Terps.

Alabama just called to tell Maryland that fake field goal was poorly designed — Banner Society (@BannerSociety) September 14, 2019

I’m hoping whatever it was Maryland did on that fake wasn’t actually the play as it was drawn. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 14, 2019

Honest question: did the Maryland fake work in practice WITHOUT a defense? — MatkoNick (@matkonick) September 14, 2019

Temple continues to lead Maryland 7-2 in the late stages of the first half.