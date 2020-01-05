VIDEO: Marshon Lattimore Gets Into Heated Confrontation on Saints Sideline By Bobby Burack | Jan 05 2020 Marshon Lattimore, Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It's been an ugly start for the Saints on both sides of the ball against the Vikings. And it's getting to the team. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore melted down on the sidelines after the Vikings extended their lead to 20-10 in the third quarter. Particularly, Lattimore got into it with defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn.

Diggs is losing his cool on the Vikings sideline, and Lattimore is losing his on the Saints sideline! #PlayoffDrama pic.twitter.com/vTN1H22aTq — Boo Boo Shoester (@FTBeard11) January 5, 2020

Lattimore isn't the only player struggling to keep his emotions under control this afternoon. Earlier in the quarter, Stefon Diggs got frustrated and threw his helmet on the sidelines.

At this rate, we may get an offensive player on the Saints to throw a fit. The team has been utterly lost on the side of the ball they are most prolific.