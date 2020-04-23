VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch Cruising Around Oakland Handing Out Virus Masks
By Liam McKeone | Apr 23 2020
Marshawn Lynch has always been a man of the people and has stayed extremely active within his hometown Oakland community after retirement. He further proved that today, cruising around in what looks like a mini-ATV and handing out COVID-19 masks to bystanders.
The kind of Beastmode we all love right now. This is just par for the course when it comes to Lynch, who owns a restaurant in the city. He has a history of charitable giving and his actions suggest he's just a good dude. Glad to see he's doing what he can to help everyone out. We all need more people like Lynch in our lives, that's for sure.