VIDEO: Marcus Morris Threw Reckless Elbow, Caused a Fight in Preseason Game By Stephen Douglas | Oct 07 2019

Marcus Morris had a huge first half in the New York Knicks preseason opener against the Washington Wizards. Morris scored 17 on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. He then got ejected 13-seconds into the second half because he bounced a basketball off the head of Justin Anderson.

Marcus Morris is a fool ? pic.twitter.com/BqTaP0uZoM — Matt Spendley (@mattspendley) October 8, 2019

Hitting Anderson with the ball is what earned Morris the ejection, but it's the vicious elbow he threw right before that which should get him a call from the league. Or at least it might if they weren't dealing with other stuff at the moment. If Morris had connected with that elbow, he'd be looking at a mandatory suspension.

Oh, and here he is getting interviewed on the way into intermission like 30 minutes earlier.