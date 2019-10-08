VIDEO: Marcus Morris Threw Reckless Elbow, Caused a Fight in Preseason Game
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 07 2019
Marcus Morris had a huge first half in the New York Knicks preseason opener against the Washington Wizards. Morris scored 17 on 6-of-12 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. He then got ejected 13-seconds into the second half because he bounced a basketball off the head of Justin Anderson.
Hitting Anderson with the ball is what earned Morris the ejection, but it's the vicious elbow he threw right before that which should get him a call from the league. Or at least it might if they weren't dealing with other stuff at the moment. If Morris had connected with that elbow, he'd be looking at a mandatory suspension.
Oh, and here he is getting interviewed on the way into intermission like 30 minutes earlier.