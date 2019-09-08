VIDEO: Malik Hooker Just Grabbed an Insane One-Handed Interception By Ryan Phillips | Sep 08 2019

Malik Hooker just made an absolutely insane catch on an interception for the Indianapolis Colts. Hooker snatched a pass from Philip Rivers out of the air in the back of the end zone to save a touchdown and he did it with one hand.

Check this out, it was incredible:

Check this out paused:

To be fair, this a great one-handed pick from Hooker pic.twitter.com/ReXu5h42ev — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 8, 2019

The play came with the Colts trailing the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers 24-16 in the fourth quarter. If that pass gets by Hooker into the waiting arms of Keenan Allen, it could have meant the game was over. Instead, the Colts live battle back.

The defense was so excited it took a picture together: