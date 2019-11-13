VIDEO: Mad Dog Very Yells About Cheating In Baseball, Calls Out MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred By Stephen Douglas | Nov 13 2019 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has a sports-shouting show on the SiriusXM channel, Mad Dog Radio. Much like Bad Company was bad company when they visited people while promoting the Bad Company single off their Bad Company album, Mad Dog was very mad about cheating in baseball today. Turn the volume down, put in ear plugs and take a listen.

He's mad about investigations, cheating, lack of punishments, camera placement, bad teams cheating in meaningless games, players who can't hit, low-level employees getting involved and someone named Rob. All while replicating the noise that the Houston Astros used to notify batters that a breaking ball was coming.

Obviously, he's talking about commissioner Rob Manfred. Rob needs to get going and fix this now.