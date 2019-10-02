VIDEO: Luis Suarez Scores Off an Insane Volley By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2019 TF-Images/Getty Images

Luis Suarez has managed to keep his nose relatively clean in recent times, which helps everyone appreciate how stellar he is at playing soccer. The Barcelona star rocketed in a stunning goal against Inter this afternoon.

How did he do it? Don't ask me, I just work here.

Like, if I were to try something like this, my hamstring would explode and I'd perhaps break my arm on the fall. But not Suarez. He's an athlete. He stretches.