The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Luis Suarez Scores Off an Insane Volley

By Kyle Koster | Oct 02 2019

GETAFE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team first's goal 0-1 during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 28, 2019 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Luis Suarez has managed to keep his nose relatively clean in recent times, which helps everyone appreciate how stellar he is at playing soccer. The Barcelona star rocketed in a stunning goal against Inter this afternoon.

How did he do it? Don't ask me, I just work here.

Like, if I were to try something like this, my hamstring would explode and I'd perhaps break my arm on the fall. But not Suarez. He's an athlete. He stretches.