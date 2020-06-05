VIDEO: Lightning Strikes Washington Monument
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 05 2020
As if there wasn't enough going on in our nation's capital right now, a thunderstorm hit the area Thursday night along with torrential downpours. Things got a bit crazy and a spectacular lightning bolt hit the Washington Monument.
A camera from Washington D.C.'s CBS affiliate, WUSA9 captured the lightning strike. It was insane. Check this out:
That's stunning video.
Two National Guardsmen were actually injured in a lightning strike on Thursday in the area around the White House. They were taken to the hospital.
As you can see, the rain showers were pretty intense as well:
So yeah, the crazy nights in D.C. continued again Thursday night.