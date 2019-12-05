VIDEO: LeBron Gets Away With Egregious Travel, Tells Fan the No-Call Was F'd Up By Stephen Douglas | Dec 05 2019

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Utah on Wednesday night to take on the Jazz. While bringing the ball up the court in the first quarter, LeBron hesitated as he waited for a teammate to come off a screen. By hesitate, I mean he palmed the ball, took multiple steps and then went back to dribbling. Nothing was called, despite the protest of Bojan Bogdanovic and the crowd.

LeBron talking to a fan about the no call travel??



“That was f*cked up...” ?? pic.twitter.com/mruuwsR4xu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 5, 2019

The missed call was pretty incredible on it's own, but later in the game, LeBron talked to a fan about the no-call, admitting it was, "one of the worst" travels of his life and that it was, "f---ed up."

Seems like LeBron found out about his travel at halftime ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ll8egROAHf — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2019

Fortunately, it doesn't appear that the call affected the game as the Lakers went on to win 121-96 and improve to 19-3. They remain tied with the Bucks for the best record in basketball.