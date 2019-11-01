The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: LeBron James Completely Unfazed By Scoops Callahan, The Phrase 'Razzmatazz Hop Skiddily-Doo'

By Kyle Koster | Nov 01 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Scoops Callahan is a time-traveling journalist sent to the future to bring the spirit of hardscrabble, Grantland Rice-like print reporting to the technology-addicted masses. He's not for everyone. And just when you completely forget about his existence, he crops up to totally change the tenor of a press conference or interview session.

Ol' Front Page Callahan was at Lakers shootaround today to ask LeBron James about the challenge Dallas' Luka Doncic presents -- in language everyone uses.

This may be the smoothest an athlete has handled the eccentric muckracker. James was at once completely nonplussed and willing to drift away to a magical land where such magical language is used.

This is truly a man who has seen everything and can't be thrown. Well, except for that one time.