VIDEO: Lazio's Patric Sent Off For Biting Opponent
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 07 2020
Lazio's midfielder Patric was sent off during a match against Lecce on Tuesday after VAR determined he bit an opposing player. Yes, he took a chomp out of Giulio Donati and wasn't sly about it. Somewhere, Luis Suarez nodded in approval.
Check this out:
Here's a freeze frame:
What, on the good green Earth would make someone do that? It's insane. Dude, just punch him or kick him in the junk at that point.
For those who don't remember, Suarez has been caught biting opponents on three separate occasions. First back in 2010 when he played for Ajax and bit PSV's Otman Bakkal on the shoulder. He did it again when when he played for Liverpool and chomped on Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in 2013. The third incident drew the most attention because it came at the 2014 World Cup. In a match for Uruguay against Italy he bit defender Giorgio Chiellini and was suspended from the tournament.
Patric is likely to face a lengthy suspension too. It's just not acceptable behavior on a soccer field.