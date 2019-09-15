VIDEO: Large Fire Erupts on Field Before Titans-Colts Game By Bobby Burack | Sep 15 2019

The Titans-Colts game is already making news. Before the AFC South showdown even got underway, a fire started on the field. A nasty-looking one, too.

Fire at Nissan Stadium, wow pic.twitter.com/6A0DiaMaB8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

Nissan Stadium is actually on fire... #Titans just can’t have nice things pic.twitter.com/D18c3VWbil — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) September 15, 2019

It turns out, a piece of equipment during the introductions caught on fire. Luckily, the blaze at Nissan Stadium has been contained. But what a sight this was to see.

A fire like that sure does put some pressure on these two football teams to follow-up. Neither club strikes sportswriters as football teams worthy of fire emoji headlines. However, they may need to start considering their pre-game rituals in that discussion.

I know, I was thinking the same exact thing (Yes, NSFW):