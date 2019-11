VIDEO: Lamar Jackson Pitching to Robert Griffin III on Wildcat is Awesome By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Ravens ran a play against the Bengals that we haven't seen before: Robert Griffin III, lined up in the backfield as a running back, took a pitch from Lamar Jackson on the Wildcat:

It's really neat to see RG3 -- Jackson's backup QB -- being utilized this way, and it's fun to start imagining variations of this where the throws the ball.