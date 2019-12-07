VIDEO: Kirby Smart Gets Rocked By His Own Player After Fumble Recovery By Liam McKeone | Dec 07 2019 SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU | Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia got off to a bit of a tough start against LSU. They had several tough mistakes on the first drive and then let the Tigers walk down the field to score early in the first. They had to punt again on their second drive, but the defense stepped up to force a fumble.

Initially, it was ruled Georgia ball. The play was ultimately overturned, but we were still given this excellent video of Kirby Smart getting sent flying by his own guy after going up for a chest bump following the recovery.

Smart will probably think twice before doing that again.