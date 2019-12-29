VIDEO: Kevin Harlan Calling Chiefs and Pats Games at Same Time Is Exquisite By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 29 2019 Kevin Harlan | D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kevin Harlan remains the king of quirky calls. Today at crunch time of the witching hour, the Patriots and Chiefs were squaring off for a first round bye in two separate games. Harlan handled the madness as only he can:

The energy of the whole sequence is fantastic. Harlan strikes the right chords, and the moment the Kansas City crowd learns what happened has a palpable energy that is hard to match.

This has been about as good a regular season of the NFL as there's been in recent memory. Hopefully the playoffs can match the excitement.