VIDEO: Kevin Durant's MVP Speech Was Heartfelt and Genuine
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Kevin Durant won the NBA MVP award, and he gave a wonderful, heartfelt speech. He took an individual accomplishment and made it about everyone around him. He had himself, his family and his teammates in tears. Well played.
