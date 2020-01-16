VIDEO: Kentucky's Ashton Hagans Is a Saint
By Kyle Koster | Jan 16 2020
Kentucky is one of those programs that gets the best shot from opponents and opposing fans while on the road. The Wildcats have to be used to the targeting by now, but it is still impressive to see an athlete show superhuman restraint in the face of someone just begging for a response.
Look at Ashton Hagans keeping his cool after fouling out. How he's able to ignore this dancing clown is beyond me.
It's worth pointing out that if Hagans had said something or made contact with the fan, it'd be a national story and he'd be facing stiff penalties. Take note of the security guard there who opted to laugh about the whole thing instead of doing something to de-escalate the situation.
Hagans is 20 years old and I'm going to go out on a limb with the suggestion that his antagonist is much older. Such elite maturity will serve as a bonus in the pre-draft process. The guard will face more hostile, drunker crowds at the next level.