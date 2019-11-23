VIDEO: Kemba Walker Taken Off Court on Stretcher After Suffering Apparent Neck Injury By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22 2019

Kemba Walker was taken off the floor on a stretcher during Friday night's Boston Celtics - Denver Nuggets game. Walker had his head down, going after a loose ball in the paint when he ran head-first into teammate Semi Ojeleye. Walker fell to the ground and remained motionless.

Kemba runs into Semi, down with a possible neck injury pic.twitter.com/p7vv88BuyO — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 23, 2019

Kemba Walker being taken out of the arena on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/UQX5qkwUFu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

They immediately brought a stretcher out and Kemba strapped down and carried off. He didn't appear to move, but he did look like he was speaking. Hopefully, he's OK.

Walker is averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. Walker has appeared in every game for the Celtics, who are 11-3 and a half-game out of first place in the Eastern Conference.