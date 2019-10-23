VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Booed While Addressing Crowd Before Clippers Home Opener By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard addressed the crowd before the Los Angeles Clippers' home opener on Tuesday night. In classic Kawhi fashion, he gave an impassioned speech that... just kidding. He said hello to the fans and said that he and his teammates would work hard every night this season. The entire time, there were Lakers fans booing. And there were enough of them there to make it audible.

Kawhi getting boos from the home crowd during his opening words pic.twitter.com/1fUzHIEWRZ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) October 23, 2019

Let this be a reminder to anyone who tries to call Los Angeles a Clippers town. Even if Kawhi and Paul George actually win a title this season, people will still show up at the ring ceremony a year from now wearing purple and gold to boo the entire time.