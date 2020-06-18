VIDEO: Karim Benzema Scores Ridiculous Goal for Real Madrid Against Valencia
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 18 2020
Soccer is back and now we have our first golazo since the sports world restarted. Veteran striker Karim Benzema finished off a great sequence from Real Madrid with a brilliant finish and put his squad up 3-0 on Valencia. It was truly a fantastic goal.
Check it out:
What a shot, and what a play to juggle the ball to himself. Incredible. The ball in from Marco Asensio was perfect, and the tap in the air and finish from Benzema were as good as it gets. Brilliant.
It's nice to know the long layoff hasn't dimmed the skills of these guys.
That was Benzema's second goal of the day and 243rd in his time at Real. It moved him into sole possession of fifth-place on the club's all-time scoring list, passing Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas. If you're going to pass Puskas, it's best to do it with a brilliant finish.