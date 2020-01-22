VIDEO: Kansas and Kansas State Brawl
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 21 2020
Kansas and Kansas State got into an all-out brawl at the end of the Jayhawks' 81-59 victory on Tuesday night. Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kasnas Silvio De Sousa and went for a layup at the buzzer. De Sousa chased down Gordon and blocked his shot. Gordon went to the floor and De Sousa towered over him. That's when all hell broke loose.
Here are some other angles.
UPDATE: At one point De Sousa threw a chair.