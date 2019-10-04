VIDEO: Justin Verlander Waved to Kate Upton and Their Daughter After Dominating Rays By Ryan Phillips | Oct 05 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

Justin Verlander is on fire right now. The veteran righty dominated his Game 1 start in the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros and afterwards waived to his wife and their daughter in the stands. That's a good day at the ballpark.

The Astros topped the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Friday to open the ALDS and Verlander was dominant. He went seven innings and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out eight and walking three. It was a classic performance from the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer.

After he reached the dugout following his final inning of work, Verlander looked into the crowd and waved to his wife, Kate Upton, and their daughter. Check it out:

.@JustinVerlander waving to his wife @KateUpton & their daughter is the most adorable thing we've seen today. pic.twitter.com/6hXCMYTwIL — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 4, 2019

That is a painfully sweet moment for Verlander and his family.