VIDEO: Justin Fields Injured Against Michigan By Kyle Koster | Nov 30 2019 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Justin Fields went down with a leg injury midway through the third quarter against Michigan. The Ohio State quarterback was able to walk off on his own power. Fields got rolled up on by his own man after throwing a pass.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields just left the game after this scary play.pic.twitter.com/VRGl8Or3EV — Stadium (@Stadium) November 30, 2019

At the time of the injury, the Buckeyes led 35-16 and appeared in total control of the rivalry game.

Fields was able to return several plays later on the same drive.