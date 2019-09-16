VIDEO: Julio Jones Breaks Off 54-Yard Touchdown to Give Falcons Lead Over Eagles By Ryan Phillips | Sep 15 2019

Julio Jones is incredible. Despite a rough night for the Atlanta Falcons offense, the veteran receiver is always poised to strike and he did Sunday night.

With the Falcons trailing the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17, Jones caught a short pass and broke off a stunning 54-yard touchdown where he ran away from Philly’s defense.

Check this out:

THE BEST RECEIVER ON THE PLANET.



PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/Citfu2G3xD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 16, 2019

He even looked over his shoulder to see how far everyone was behind him:

Julio Jones is so fast he turned around and looked to see who he was smoking with the turbo button pic.twitter.com/lGxf3sr7QN — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 16, 2019

That gave the Falcons a 24-20 lead with just more than two minutes left.