Video: Julian Edelman Leaves Game After Helmet-to-Helmet Pick Play By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 21 2019 Julian Edelman | Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Julian Edelman has left the game against the Bills after this play in which he was called for offensive pass interference on a play that ultimately negated a Ben Watson touchdown:

The ref threw a Revive at Julian Edelman ??#BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/qnPPaGXBT6 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) December 21, 2019

The official word on the NFL Network broadcast is that Edelman is being evaluated for a head injury.

Update: Edelman has returned to the game, so he must have cleared concussion protocol.