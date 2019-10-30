VIDEO: Juan Soto Homered and Got the Astros Back With a Retaliatory Bat Carry By Stephen Douglas | Oct 29 2019 Tim Warner/Getty Images

Juan Soto hit a solo home run to put the Washington Nationals up 3-2 in the top of the 5th inning of Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. It was an absolute blast to the upper deck in right field and the 21-year old's third homer of the World Series. More importantly, it resulted in the sport's first retaliatory bat-carry.

How silly was Alex Bregman carrying the bat all the way to first and failing to hand it off to his coach when he hit a homer earlier in the game? Very. Did the Nationals still notice it and take it very personally because they are standard, petty, grudge-holding baseball players? Yes.

Soto carrying his bat to first after his go-ahead homer is awesome. Thats the best way to handle the situation and pure entertainment from both teams pic.twitter.com/dtyvJ8V9Pv — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 30, 2019

This is so petty and I love it so very, very much pic.twitter.com/UNe8mE1ekU — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 30, 2019

Soto may get credit for a bat carry and flip which is even more impressive than hitting home runs at two different ages in the same World Series.