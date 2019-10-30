The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

VIDEO: Juan Soto Homered and Got the Astros Back With a Retaliatory Bat Carry

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 29 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals tosses the bat toward third base coach Bob Henley #14 after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Juan Soto hit a solo home run to put the Washington Nationals up 3-2 in the top of the 5th inning of Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. It was an absolute blast to the upper deck in right field and the 21-year old's third homer of the World Series. More importantly, it resulted in the sport's first retaliatory bat-carry.

How silly was Alex Bregman carrying the bat all the way to first and failing to hand it off to his coach when he hit a homer earlier in the game? Very. Did the Nationals still notice it and take it very personally because they are standard, petty, grudge-holding baseball players? Yes.

Soto may get credit for a bat carry and flip which is even more impressive than hitting home runs at two different ages in the same World Series.