VIDEO: Josh Rosen Throws INT on First Drive With Dolphins By Ryan Phillips | Sep 08 2019

Josh Rosen’s first drive with the Miami Dolphins didn’t end well. The second-year quarterback threw a really bad interception after entering the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens late on Sunday.

On the play, Rosen rolled out to his right and threw a bit off-balance, which allowed Marlon Humphrey to undercut the receiver and pick it off.

Check this out:

That was just Rosen’s second pass as a Dolphin. His first was a five-yard completion to Mike Gesicki.

The Dolphins are currently getting housed by the Ravens 58-10, which is why Rosen wound up getting time. It was a chance for the second-year quarterback to maybe show something and earn a shot.

Well, that ended quickly.