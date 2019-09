Video: Josh Allen Gets Vicious Helmet-to-Helmet Hit from Jonathan Jones, Matt Barkley in Game By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 29 2019

Josh Allen got drilled with a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones in the fourth quarter of Bills-Patriots:

Here's the hit on Josh Allen.pic.twitter.com/J9HCYhM9Pp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2019

Jones was flagged for 15 yards on the play. After he was down on the ground for a scary minute, he jogged off on his own power. Nevertheless, Allen left the game and Matt Barkley is in at quarterback for Buffalo.