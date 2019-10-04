VIDEO: Jose Altuve Tomahawked a Ball to Death By Kyle Koster | Oct 04 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jose Altuve is short in stature. No one denies this! This gives him a bit of an advantage because most pitchers have to work precariously close to his happy zone. Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow tried to get around this by throwing a chest-high fastball past him in the fifth inning of the ALDS. The Houston Astros second baseman wasn't having it.

Jose Altuve gets the Astros on the board with this two-run homer ☄️



The blistering two-run blast started the scoring and reverberated throughout the Lone Star state.

Just devastating for a pitcher to see. Not suitable for Hurler Internet.