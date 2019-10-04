The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Jose Altuve Tomahawked a Ball to Death

By Kyle Koster | Oct 04 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run home run off of Tyler Glasnow #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays (not pictured) during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jose Altuve is short in stature. No one denies this! This gives him a bit of an advantage because most pitchers have to work precariously close to his happy zone. Tampa Bay's Tyler Glasnow tried to get around this by throwing a chest-high fastball past him in the fifth inning of the ALDS. The Houston Astros second baseman wasn't having it.

The blistering two-run blast started the scoring and reverberated throughout the Lone Star state.

Just devastating for a pitcher to see. Not suitable for Hurler Internet.