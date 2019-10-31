VIDEO: Joel Embiid - Karl-Anthony Towns Fight By Stephen Douglas | Oct 30 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The fight for title of the NBA's best big man got physical tonight. Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a scrum during Wednesday's Philadelphia 76ers - Minnesota Timberwolves game. The two started bumping each other and KAT appeared to try to throw a punch as they wrapped each other up.

This is two massive men going at it. They are both around seven-feet tall and 250-pounds. This was also a matchup of Kentucky versus Kansas. Embiid celebrated the ejection by shadowboxing.

Lmao at Joel Embiid’s reaction to getting ejected pic.twitter.com/vWTxAO5Ziq — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 31, 2019

Towns is second in the league in scoring and third in rebounding. Embiid's numbers are very similar, but this was only his second game of the season. They both got the rest of tonight off and might be looking at long weekends.

UPDATE: Here's Ben Simmons breaking up the fight by... putting KAT in a choke hold.