Video: Joel Embiid Has Gnarly Ring Finger By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 06 2020 Joel Embiid finger

Joel Embiid dislocated his finger in the first quarter of today's Sixers game against the Thunder. It looked profoundly uncomfortable:

Embiid re-entered the game after dislocating his finger...badly. ?? pic.twitter.com/u0Eg1a5IbD — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 7, 2020

Embiid has actually returned to the game, which is is astounding. I'm a blogger and if this happened to me I'd be out of commission for weeks.