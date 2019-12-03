VIDEO: Joe Tessitore Called D.K. Metcalf "Decaf" By Stephen Douglas | Dec 02 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks | Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

D.K. Metcalf is set for life thanks to Joe Tessitore. During the Seattle Seahawks - Minnesota Vikings Monday Night Football game, Tessitore misspoke and called Metcalf, "Decaf Metcalf." And now Metcalf, who plays in Seattle, will forever be linked to coffee.

How would you like your coffee? pic.twitter.com/CGBuAf5Xno — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2019

It's up to Starbucks to bring him into the fold for a special Pacific Northwest coffee. And if they don't then Metcalf needs to immediately capitalize on this with his own line of Metcalfinated beverages.

What a change of fortune for a guy whose only previous claim to fame was that he was named after the bad guy in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift.