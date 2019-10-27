VIDEO: Joe Flacco Ripped Broncos Coaches for Playing Scared
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 27 2019
Joe Flacco, who up until now I'm not sure has ever said anything interesting in his life, ripped the Broncos' coaching staff for their conservative game plan, especially in the final minutes, in today's loss versus the Colts:
Here's the relevant transcription:
Flacco isn't necessarily wrong here that the Broncos were playing too much not to lose at the end of the game. On 3rd and 5 out of the two-minute warning, they did a running play for no gain, punted the ball back to the Colts, and lost. But by going at the strategy this publicly like this, it seems like Flacco will be one and done in Denver.