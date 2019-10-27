VIDEO: Joe Flacco Ripped Broncos Coaches for Playing Scared By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 27 2019

Joe Flacco, who up until now I'm not sure has ever said anything interesting in his life, ripped the Broncos' coaching staff for their conservative game plan, especially in the final minutes, in today's loss versus the Colts:

A frustrated Joe Flacco after the loss: "We're now a 2-6 football team and we're afraid to go for it in a two minute drill... I just felt like, what do we have to lose? Why can't we be aggressive in some of these situations." pic.twitter.com/SYfqGPKqFE — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) October 27, 2019

Here's the relevant transcription:

Here's Joe Flacco's full quote on the lack of aggressiveness today. pic.twitter.com/sVuFZzFymm — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) October 27, 2019

Flacco isn't necessarily wrong here that the Broncos were playing too much not to lose at the end of the game. On 3rd and 5 out of the two-minute warning, they did a running play for no gain, punted the ball back to the Colts, and lost. But by going at the strategy this publicly like this, it seems like Flacco will be one and done in Denver.